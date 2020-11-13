https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/13/flashback-to-2017-nancy-pelosi-our-election-was-hijacked/

For some reason, this old tweet from Nancy Pelosi in 2017 is going viral right now:

But President Trump can’t question the election results now?

Spare us the lecture, libs:

She’s a hypocrite, no doubt about it:

***

