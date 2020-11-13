https://www.oann.com/french-finance-minister-says-compromise-can-be-reached-over-u-s-eu-trade-sanctions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=french-finance-minister-says-compromise-can-be-reached-over-u-s-eu-trade-sanctions

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during a news conference on the country’s COVID-19 situation at the French Health Ministry in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

November 13, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he thinks a compromise can be reached over sanctions that the United States and the European Union have imposed on each other over civil aviation subsidies for Boeing Co <BA.N> and Airbus <AIR.PA>.

“I think that a compromise can be reached in the coming weeks, there is a possibility to build an agreement between the U.S. and Europe on this Airbus-Boeing case,” Le Maire said in an interview with CNN.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

