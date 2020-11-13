https://summit.news/2020/11/13/cnn-host-compares-trumps-presidency-to-nazi-purge-of-jews/
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrat/Media Divide and Conquer Strategy Failure: Three-Quarters of Voters Believe Americans ‘Get Along Regardless of Race’ in Daily Life
September 24, 2020
Irony of Ironies: Planned Butcherhood Wants To Stop Chad Wolf’s Confirmation Over Family Separation Policy
September 24, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy