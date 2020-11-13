https://hannity.com/media-room/gavin-gets-nasty-newsom-calls-mcconnell-invertebrate-compares-to-slugs-and-snails/

California Governor Gavin Newsom escalated his war-of-words with Congressional Republicans Thursday night; calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell an “invertebrate” and directly comparing him with “slugs, snails, and octopuses.”

“Invertebrate [in-vur-tuh-brit, -breyt]: an animal lacking a backbone. Ranging from well known animals such as jellyfish, corals, slugs, snails, octopuses, and Mitch McConnell,” posted Newsom on social media.

Republicans in Congress voted to re-elect Mitch McConnell is the Senate Majority Leader when lawmakers are sworn in again early next year.

“McConnell was reelected unanimously, an aide confirmed,” reports The Hill. “McConnell, who first became Republican leader in 2007, has held the position longer than any other senator.”

“The closed-door GOP elections on Tuesday come as control of the chamber next year remains in limbo with two Senate races in Georgia going to runoffs on Jan. 5,” adds the website.

“According to preliminary results, voters across the nation elected and reelected senators to a degree that actually stunned prognosticators,” McConnell said.

