General Michael Flynn sees and shares the truth.

General Michael Flynn who rarely sends out tweets, retweeted a tweet consistent with our thinking that President Trump will win the Electoral College in votes by 305-233.

Follow @Raiklin a true American Patriot and #DigitalSoldier … he is working to make sense out of this disastrous fraud of an election. https://t.co/OUYpeBASJ4 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 13, 2020

This projection of final EC votes is consistent with our reporting from a couple of days ago:

We reported:

President Trump is currently winning the 2020 election with most states won and he holds the lead in the Electoral College (EC) voting. The President now holds 232 EC votes to Biden’s 226. The President has won 25 states to Biden’s 19. There are 6 states still in question. A number of states (44) have been called but a number (6) are still in question.

President Trump is winning and will win this election. We all know it.

