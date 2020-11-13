https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/13/georgia-gop-senate-candidate-david-perdue-puts-aoc-et-al-s-destructive-radical-agenda-front-and-center-in-powerful-new-ad-video/

Yesterday, AOC echoed many progressive Democrats and told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she’s going to fight like hell in Georgia to make sure that Democrats “don’t have to negotiate” with Republicans.

Several people pointed out that those remarks would make for a great campaign ad for David Perdue and/or Kelly Loeffler.

Well, apparently David Perdue agreed:

For what it’s worth, Perdue is also shining a spotlight on Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. While they may not be as radical hard-Left as AOC, their stated goals still have the potential to screw over not just Georgia, but the whole country:

