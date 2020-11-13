https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525858-geraldo-rivera-says-trump-told-him-hell-do-right-thing-on-election-results

Geraldo Rivera said Friday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE told him he’ll do the “right thing” on the election’s results, a comment that comes as Trump has refused to concede after the race was called for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ MORE.

In a tweet on Friday, Rivera said he had a phone call with Trump in which the president said he was a “realist” who will do the “right thing” but is waiting to see “what states do in terms of” certification.

Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he’s a “realist” who’ll do the”right thing” But he wants to see “what states do in terms of certifiction (etc)” He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden was projected as the election’s winner on Saturday, but the president’s campaign has mounted legal challenges in battleground states including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia while Trump voices baseless allegations of voter fraud.

The campaign team filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday to stop Michigan from certifying its final vote count until allegations of irregularities are addressed. Meanwhile, a hand recount is underway in Georgia.

Trump’s refusal to concede has caused issues for Biden’s transition. Emily Murphy, who oversees the General Services Administration (GSA), has refused to acknowledge Biden as president-elect, blocking access to millions of dollars in federal funding for salaries and travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the Office of the Director of National Intelligence isn’t interacting with the Biden campaign, meaning that he’s not getting access to presidential intelligence briefings.

Trump has gone one full week without making any comments beyond his Twitter account. During an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany indicated that he was stepping aside to allow the legal challenges to play out.

“I think you’ll hear from the president at the right moment,” she said. “Right now he is letting this litigation play out, letting his lawyers take the lead on this while he stays hard at work for the American people on COVID and other matters.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

