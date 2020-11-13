https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/13/geraldo-rivera-tells-president-trump-hell-check-out-the-alleged-issues-with-dominion-voting-systems/

It’s pretty clear that President Trump is not dropping the idea that Dominion Voting Systems is somehow responsible for his projected loss in swing states across the country, including Arizona and Nevada:

And he just shared this Lou Dobbs segment as well:

Dominion issued a statement today to push back on the growing conspiracy theories that are flying around, not that it will help:

Dominion even came up in the president’s reported conversation with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera who promised he’d “check out” what’s going on:

A joint statement issued by the “members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee – Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)” already stated that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised”:

Of note, Steve Doocy pushed back on Jonathan Turley when he brought Dominion up on “Fox & Friends” this morning:

Full statement from Dominion here:

