It’s pretty clear that President Trump is not dropping the idea that Dominion Voting Systems is somehow responsible for his projected loss in swing states across the country, including Arizona and Nevada:

Now it is learned that the horrendous Dominion Voting System was used in Arizona (and big in Nevada). No wonder the result was a very close loss! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

And he just shared this Lou Dobbs segment as well:

Dominion issued a statement today to push back on the growing conspiracy theories that are flying around, not that it will help:

New Dominion Voting Systems statement: “Vote deletion/switching assertions are completely false.” “There were no Dominion software glitches. Ballots were accurately tabulated, and results are 100% auditable.” “There are no issues with the use of Sharpie pens.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 13, 2020

Dominion even came up in the president’s reported conversation with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera who promised he’d “check out” what’s going on:

⁦@POTUS⁩ is still in it to win it and I wish him the best of luck-but it is a long shot at best. One thing ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ can do-aside from celebrating his triumphs-is to give @JoeBiden the briefing he needs to serve as president were his election to be certified. pic.twitter.com/tAzyFEpFdr — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he’s a “realist” who’ll do the”right thing” But he wants to see “what states do in terms of certifiction (etc)” He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

@POTUS seemed particularly aggrieved by the savage attacks on his presidency from the minute he was elected. He reserved special scorn for the phony Russia hoax & Pelosi-driven phony #Impeachment. He asked me what I knew about #DominionVotingSystems which I promised to check out. https://t.co/2hUuGKIVQi — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

Hi I spoke with my friend @realDonaldTrump this morning. He was trying to reach me during the live broadcast. He told me he was a “realist” who would “do the right thing,” when all the legitimate votes have been counted. https://t.co/4H1uba1R28 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 13, 2020

A joint statement issued by the “members of Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee – Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)” already stated that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised”:

Joint statement from senior US government election and security officials: “The Nov 3rd election was the most secure in American history….There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”https://t.co/w7qixlnnuD — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) November 13, 2020

Of note, Steve Doocy pushed back on Jonathan Turley when he brought Dominion up on “Fox & Friends” this morning:

‘I Looked Into it’: Steve Doocy Debunks Sean Hannity and Trump’s Dominion Software Voter Fraud Conspiracy https://t.co/kulWUeHroy via @mediaite — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) November 13, 2020

Full statement from Dominion here:

Dominion Voting pushes back on claims espoused by the President and his allies:

“Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies false assertions about vote switching and software issues with our voting systems.” pic.twitter.com/lm4CmnfGPC — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 13, 2020

