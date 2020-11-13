https://www.oann.com/gm-recalling-nearly-69000-bolt-evs-for-fire-risks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gm-recalling-nearly-69000-bolt-evs-for-fire-risks

November 13, 2020

DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors Co <GM.N> said on Friday it is recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries.

The Detroit automaker said it will recall 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s <051910.KS> Ochang, Korea facility.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.

GM said the vehicles pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

