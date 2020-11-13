https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/525788-gop-senators-say-warren-nomination-would-divide-republicans

Senate Republicans are warning that President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ MORE would spark “a fight” if he were to nominate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenThe Hill’s Campaign Report: GOP senators say Biden deserves intel briefings l Biden speaks with Democratic leaders about COVID l Where the Georgia runoffs stand Biden chooses a White House chief who ‘matches this moment’ Senate majority battle snags Biden Cabinet hopefuls MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: Biden, Democratic leaders push for lame-duck coronavirus deal | Business groups shudder at Sanders as Labor secretary | Congress could pass retirement bill as soon as this year The Hill’s Campaign Report: GOP senators say Biden deserves intel briefings l Biden speaks with Democratic leaders about COVID l Where the Georgia runoffs stand Memo to Joe: It’s not 2015 anymore MORE (I-Vt.) or former National Security Advisor Susan Rice to his Cabinet.

Republicans will control at least 50 seats in the next Senate. The GOP is hoping to add to its majority by winning two runoff races scheduled for Jan. 5 in Georgia, a state that traditionally votes Republicans but where Biden has a 14,000-vote lead in the presidential election.

If Democrats can win both seats, they’d have the Senate majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisRecord number of Black women elected to Congress in 2020 Trump, Pence, Haley top GOP 2024 betting odds at Bovada Republicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs MORE breaking ties.

But if Democrats lose just one of those races, they’ll need GOP support to confirm Biden’s nominees.

Republican are already seeking leverage by saying Biden would be better off picking centrists such as Sens. Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsSenate majority battle snags Biden Cabinet hopefuls Biden faces key challenges in bringing US back to global stage The Hill’s Morning Report – ObamaCare front and center; transition standoff continues MORE (D-Del.) or Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his Cabinet rather than the progressive stars Warren and Sanders.

GOP lawmakers declined to speak publicly about their expected opposition to Warren and Sanders, who are both their colleagues. But privately they’re warning that tapping a senator with outspoken liberal views to head the Treasury Department or Labor Department would spark a fight.

“I had a colleague of mine say there’s no way Elizabeth Warren or Susan Rice could ever get confirmed,” said one GOP senator.

The lawmaker said “it would be a fight” if Biden tapped Warren, Sanders or Rice.

Some GOP senators think Warren could get through because of her credentials. Even critics acknowledge the former Harvard professor is an expert on financial regulation and an accomplished policymaker. Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonRepublicans can – and must – ensure a peaceful transfer of power The Memo: Trump hits out as tide moves for Biden Senate Republicans sit quietly as Trump challenges vote counts MORE (R-Ark.), one of the chamber’s most conservative members, was a student of Warren’s at Harvard.

If Biden nominated Warren as Treasury secretary and the Senate held a vote, some senators think she would easily win 50-plus votes.

“I would not be one of the ones to stop the nomination,” said one of the GOP senators. “They could get all the Democrats and 10 Republicans.”

But there are real questions over whether a nomination of Warren, Sanders or Rice would get to a vote in a GOP-majority Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ Biden campaign manager: McCarthy, GOP will feel pressure from constituents to accept president-elect MORE (R-Ky.) has made it a policy not to bring bills to the floor that divide his conference and has yet to explain to fellow GOP senators what his policy would be for controversial Biden nominees.

“There may be some individuals who have to be opposed,” said Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate GOP calls grow to give Biden access to intelligence briefings Biden shrugs off Trump, GOP on election GOP senator in quarantine after being exposed to staffer with COVID-19 MORE (R-Wis.),

depending on “what ideologically” the nominee is “pushing.” In general, John said “I give a great deal of latitude to the president” on nominations.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioDirector of DHS cyber agency expecting ouster Democratic Rep. Max Rose concedes New York House race Senate GOP calls grow to give Biden access to intelligence briefings MORE (R-Fla.) said “if it’s someone who represents some of the more radical views that we see gaining a lot of traction in the Democratic Party, I think they would have a lot of problems getting through.”

An additional obstacle for Warren is that Massachusetts has a Republican governor, Charlie Baker, who under current law would appoint someone to succeed her. Liberal strategists who favor putting Warren in the Cabinet say the overwhelmingly Democratic state Senate and House in Massachusetts could change the state’s law to require Baker to pick someone from Warren’s party.

While there is usually a “Senate courtesy” extended to fellow senators who are nominated to the Cabinet, it’s not a guarantee of confirmation, especially in today’s partisan atmosphere, when many of the chamber’s traditions of collegiality are broken.

Both Sanders and Warren have proposed a wealth tax. Warren has offered a 2 percent yearly rate on net wealth above $50 million and 3 percent on wealth above a billion while Sanders has called for a wealth tax of 1 percent on married couples worth over $32 billion, sliding up to 8 percent on wealthier estates, according to the Tax Foundation.

They both support Medicare for All, free college, cancelling student debt, and the Green New Deal. In short, they back some of the boldest progressive proposals being floated, which Senate Republicans campaigned hard against in the fall election.

Rice is controversial because many Republican voters and activists believe she mislead the public about the nature of the 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, which resulted in the death of Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

She withdrew from consideration for secretary of State in December of 2012 because of the controversy.

McConnell staked this year’s campaign message on a Republican-controlled Senate being a firewall to block proposals such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

“You add up things like packing the Supreme Court, getting rid of the Electoral College, the Green New Deal, and Medicare for none and you have a prescription of turning America into something it never has been and never should be,” he said last year.

Some Senate Republicans say that it would be too big of a flip flop to then turn around and confirm Democratic senators who are high-profile champion of these policies to head the Treasury and Labor departments.

A fourth Republican senator who requested anonymity said “Warren wouldn’t get through” and predicted that neither she nor Sanders would be nominated if Republicans keep the majority after the Georgia runoffs.

