Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said Friday on CNN’s “Situation Room” President Donald Trump’s decision not to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden was “the height of irresponsibility and narcissism.”

When asked about Trump’s refusal to concede, Cuomo said, “That is his delusion. That is just his dislocation from reality. It’s shameful what he has done, Wolf. This transition was probably one of the most important transitions ever, right? We’re dealing with coronavirus. The numbers are going up. We have to have the Biden team hit the road running. There should be no gap in the baton pass. And for him not to have the Biden people in an orderly transition is just the height of irresponsibility and narcissism.”

He continued, “The states really did all the work, as you know, on COVID. All the president did was point to the states and said, ‘You’re in charge. So we are working with the Biden administration. It’s shameful that he is still in denial. The numbers couldn’t be any clearer. And that he’s not doing a transition — it’s just inexcusable.”

He added, “And then to try to cast doubt on our democracy and our electoral process with no evidence whatsoever, it’s just more division; more negativity that has corroded this country for four years.”

