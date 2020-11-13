https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-possible-hostage-situation-at-ubisoft-montreal

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

There are reports of dozens of people being held hostage in the Ubisoft building on Saint Laurent in Montreal’s Mile End area.

Police are currently on the scene.

Reports of a possible situation were verified by Eric Pope, who says he was on a call with employees at the office, who all had to leave abruptly.

“We received a call for robbery in a commercial space. For the moment, we are at the stage of verifications,” said a Montreal police spokesperson to La Presse. (Translated from French)

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante tweeted that her team was in “close communication with the police and are monitoring the situation closely.”

“We encourage Montrealers to avoid the Mile End area.”

Photos from a news helicopter show what appears to be staff on top of the Ubisoft building.

La Presse has reported that heavily armed police forces are on the scene, with paramedics prepared to act. Bulletproof shields are being used.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.


You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...