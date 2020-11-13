https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-possible-hostage-situation-at-ubisoft-montreal

There are reports of dozens of people being held hostage in the Ubisoft building on Saint Laurent in Montreal’s Mile End area.

Police are currently on the scene.

Reports of a possible situation were verified by Eric Pope, who says he was on a call with employees at the office, who all had to leave abruptly.

apparently. was on a call with folks at the office and they had to leave abruptly — Eric Pope (@MrPope) November 13, 2020

Ambulances head towards Ubisoft building in Montreal’s Mile End. https://t.co/3zrn2gl8Gv pic.twitter.com/JOByp14S7r — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 13, 2020

“We received a call for robbery in a commercial space. For the moment, we are at the stage of verifications,” said a Montreal police spokesperson to La Presse. (Translated from French)

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante tweeted that her team was in “close communication with the police and are monitoring the situation closely.”

“We encourage Montrealers to avoid the Mile End area.”

Mon équipe est en communication étroite avec le @SPVM et nous surveillons la situation de près. Nous invitons les Montréalais•es à éviter le secteur du Mile-End. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020

BREAKING – Dozens of people are being held hostage on the rooftop of the #Ubisoft building in #Montreal, Canada. pic.twitter.com/7qGBmnRv19 — Disclose.tv ? (@disclosetv) November 13, 2020

Breaking: A police operation is underway in Montreal, Canada.

Journal de Montreal is reporting that a possible hostage situation involving dozens of people is ongoing in the Ubisoft building. pic.twitter.com/qdxNRoTP3C — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 13, 2020

Photos from a news helicopter show what appears to be staff on top of the Ubisoft building.

La Presse has reported that heavily armed police forces are on the scene, with paramedics prepared to act. Bulletproof shields are being used.

Being told there’s a hostage situation (?) somewhere on Saint-Laurent between Maguire and Saint-Viateur.

Saw cops with guns drawn as people came out of a Ubisoft building with their hands up… pic.twitter.com/dtSnNtaKvV — jesse dube-smith (@jesseds) November 13, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



