Just to follow up on this story from earlier tonight, “cancel” is now trending on Twitter thanks to the bipartisan outrage generated by Nancy Pelosi’s decision to host a large, indoor dinner for new House members despite Dem politicians tells us normal folks to cancel Thanksgiving:

And she’s giving members the option of to-go meals now that she’s caught:

Our office strictly follows the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician, including for this dinner. To be a further model for the nation, this event has been modified to allow Members-elect to pick up their meals to go in a socially-distanced manner. https://t.co/s2pSyUOCbm — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 13, 2020

Even Chelsea Clinton and Chris Hayes called her out since our last post:

Please cancel these in-person dinners, @SpeakerPelosi & @kevinomccarthy to keep everyone safe from #covid19 – yourselves, your new members, servers, the Capitol police and all of their families and contacts. And, to show public health leadership. https://t.co/HC1AOYYBgp — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 13, 2020

cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

Other journos jumped in as well:

I don’t understand this. A large, indoor party or dinner is not a good idea right now, per many public health officials and the government’s leading coronavirus experts, as coronavirus cases surge to record highs. (Just as a White House election night party was not a good idea.) https://t.co/uKb3NAemoD — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 13, 2020

The path forward is joining with libs to dunk on Nancy Pelosi? It will never happen, but we’ll take it tonight:

I love that people on the left and the right are pissed off about this. Maybe there’s hope for bipartisanship after all! 🤞🏻 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 13, 2020

