Just to follow up on this story from earlier tonight, “cancel” is now trending on Twitter thanks to the bipartisan outrage generated by Nancy Pelosi’s decision to host a large, indoor dinner for new House members despite Dem politicians tells us normal folks to cancel Thanksgiving:

And she’s giving members the option of to-go meals now that she’s caught:

Even Chelsea Clinton and Chris Hayes called her out since our last post:

Other journos jumped in as well:

The path forward is joining with libs to dunk on Nancy Pelosi? It will never happen, but we’ll take it tonight:

