“The Times Called Officials in Every State: No Evidence of Voter Fraud.” So read the front-page headline in Wednesday’s New York Times. This assertion was echoed by virtually every major news organization in the United States and around the world. And, even before the story, it was the media mantra for over a week.

Biden, the Times keeps reassuring its readers, is our unequivocal president-elect; there’s no evidence whatsoever of any kind of electoral hanky-panky; Trump, by claiming otherwise, is being the thug, the sore loser, whom we always knew him to be; by leveling these utterly unfounded charges, he is spitting in the face of American democracy and rejecting an honorable two-and-a-half-century-long history of presidents peacefully transferring power to their successors.

All nonsense, of course. It’s already plain that there has been significant Democratic duplicity at the polls in several states. Every day the mountain of evidence grows higher.

And every day a certain conclusion seems to me to grow more certain. No, I don’t have a full oversight of the scale of the vote fraud—far from it. But I feel increasingly confident saying the following: if all of the cheating in the 2020 presidential election can be uncovered and reversed, then Trump will emerge the clear winner.

Why do I think this?

First, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that all this fraud was carefully coordinated and calculated at every level. The criminality has not been haphazard or sloppy; on the contrary, the various kinds of vote manipulation appear to have taken place only in a small number of swing states. And the number of invalid votes in those states that have been credited to Biden, and of valid votes denied to Trump, seems to have been calculated very carefully so as to ensure that each of those states would be stolen from Trump and that Biden’s lead would be slim but definitive.

In the same way, whoever engineered this operation focused on just the right number of swing states to make certain that the total number of electoral votes shifted thereby from Trump to Biden would guarantee the latter a certain, but not suspiciously overwhelming, victory.

Malice After Midnight?

In other words, whereas the whole business seemed chaotic at first blush—consisting of a mishmash of write-in ballots cast by dead people, of Trump votes turned into Biden votes by a certain kind of voting machine software, of poll workers on Election Night forging new Biden ballots so quickly that they didn’t bother to tick off down-ballot races—when you step back and behold the forest instead of the trees, it all begins to look almost surgical.

It’s already been demonstrated that this sordid scheme, while tightly focused in the sense that it manipulated the vote only in a relatively small number of urban areas, was also broad-based, in the sense that the urban areas affected were spread over much of the United States. The operation manifestly involved a great many perpetrators who knowingly chose to commit felonies in order to achieve the election result that they wanted.

That being the case, it seems highly unlikely that so many people would have taken such a serious risk of being caught, convicted, and imprisoned if they had been reasonably sure that Biden would have won even without their help.

To me, this means that they must have done what they did knowing that had they not intervened, Trump would have won.

The realization that a Trump victory was at hand must have come to them some time after midnight on Election Night. That would explain why the vote counting mysteriously stopped, seemingly all at once, in several different places around the country—and why it started up again, in the middle of the night, after many of the polling stations involved had announced that they were through counting for the day.

Those who have bought the line of the Democratic Party and the mainstream media sneer: how can you possibly believe in such an elaborate plot? In so much high-level criminality by so many people in positions of authority? To believe in massive voter fraud, they argue, is to buy into the wildest conspiracy theory ever.

But this isn’t the wildest conspiracy theory ever. It’s not even the wildest conspiracy theory of the last four years. That honor has got to go to Obamagate—the theory that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and leading officials at the FBI, CIA, and elsewhere conspired to try to tie the Trump campaign, and later the Trump Administration, to Russia.

Wild theory, huh? Wildest ever. Except it was true. The saintly Obama, along with several of his cronies, did try to bring down Trump using Russia and Ukraine—all the while knowing that one of their own, Biden himself, had dirty ties in both countries, as well as in China.

The people who tried to pull off this election heist are drawn from the same swamp as the conspirators in the Russia hoax. And in both cases they’ve had the Times and the rest of the mainstream media on board, eager to spread their disinformation to the world.

Bipartisan Civility Is For Suckers

Those media aren’t just trying to sell us on the claim that Biden is already our president-elect. After four years of refusing to respect Trump as a legitimate president and consistently painting his supporters as idiots and bigots, they’re now telling Trumpites that they want to make up and be friends.

Some wimps in the Republican ranks want to accept this offer. They worry aloud that if Trump challenges the election results too vigorously, it’ll ruin any chances of bipartisan civility during the next four years. They further warn that if this whole mess ends up in the Supreme Court, and Trump is named the winner, all hell will break loose. Trump’s second term will be bumpy; he’ll be savaged constantly; he’ll be accused of stealing the presidency.

So what else is new? We’ve already gone through four years of that. Four years of talking heads on CNN and MSNBC calling Trump is an existential threat to American democracy. Four years of late-night talk-show hosts mocking him as the biggest buffoon on the planet. Four years of tweets by everyone and sundry calling Trump Hitler.

Four years of the New York Times ignoring Trump’s achievements, exaggerating his faults out of all proportion, telling outrageously false stories about him, and smearing his character.

And, most recently, several months of brutal rioting in the streets of major cities—rioting that was carried out exclusively by left-wingers, and that, when not dismissed by left-wing media as “mostly peaceful,” was completely mischaracterized as owing to the innate violence of Trump and his supporters.

Well, the hell with all of them. If the Supreme Court ends up deciding this debacle, and Trump wins, and the Left goes berserk—even more berserk than they’ve gone so far in the streets of Portland and Seattle and Minneapolis and so on—then let them go berserk. Let’s see how angry Joy Behar and Rosie O’Donnell and Bette Midler can get. Let’s see how self-righteous Colbert and Kimmel and Maher can get. Let’s see how many windows the Antifa and BLM thugs can break, how many fires they can set.

Trump will still be president, and he won’t feel constrained in his response to any of them.

