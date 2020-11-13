https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/11/13/insanity-wrap-87-dear-barack-we-wont-miss-you-even-if-you-would-go-away-n1142280

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why did Barack Obama imply that many of the people who elected him are racists?

Answer: Because he’s a preening crapweasel who never gets called to account for anything he says.

It isn’t Thanksgiving without a wellness check from the police.

Antifa comes out in favor of filth and infectious disease.

Gavin Newsom tries his hand at insult humor, fails.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(Image by littleonix from Pixabay.)

Oh fer cryin’ out loud, as Insanity Wrap’s grandfather used to exclaim.

A California judge ordered San Diego to reopen strip clubs even as local officials crack down on churches. San Diego Superior Court judge Joel R. Wohlfeil ordered the state to end any actions that prevent the clubs from “being allowed to provide live adult entertainment,” according to the decision. The owners of two strip clubs argued that their business is legally protected speech guaranteed by the First Amendment—the same argument that churches have been making about their own services.

Insanity Wrap has no beef with strip clubs, far from it. And certainly we have only the best wishes in these trying times for the clothing removal engineers who suffer financially just like anyone else from the shutdowns.

The non-seedy, couples-friendly places can be good, clean(ish) fun — with g-strings.

What’s not to like?

But we have a hard time believing that the Founders had strip clubs in mind when they authored the First Amendment, although it is our understanding that Ben Franklin frequented Philadelphia’s Liberty Girls Burlesque & Beer Hall back in the day.

(We made that up. Don’t write letters.)

In any case, freedom of worship is a right explicitly (pun not intended) recognized by the First Amendment. Strip clubs on the other hand aren’t anything more, constitutionally speaking, than one of the more entertaining penumbras — if that.

California has lost its damn mind, but you knew that already.

Come Back with a Warrant

I weep for the loss of independence in today’s Americans. https://t.co/WMgiX1ZXZZ — Derick, with tolerance lost. (@derickalsept) November 12, 2020

Insanity Wrap, plus family and friends, will celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving with the usual number of people.

We’re taking precautions, self-isolating beforehand to avoid infecting our two at-risk family members, but otherwise, the show will go on.

Send the police if you must, but if they don’t have a warrant, they won’t be coming inside.

But we’d love to send them back to their squad car with coffee and some leftovers.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

From Andy Ngo, who continues to do the Lord’s work in getting the truth out about the partly violent riots, writes:

After announcing a gathering at Colonel Summers Park in southeast Portland, antifa marched to the Rapid Response Bio Clean business and smashed up the office. They sprayed antifa graffiti around the property as well. The business has a contract with the city to clean biohazards (i.e., “sweep) at homeless encampments. Antifa want the cleaning to stop, saying it displaces the homeless.

Insanity Wrap finds it fair to conclude that antifa is in favor of filth and infectious disease.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

This is what our governor is tweeting while millions of Californians are losing everything they worked for, Disney has laid off all their workers, effectively killing Anaheim, suicide rates skyrocket, schools are closed & business owners are BEGGING for their right to work. https://t.co/uqv6DYHtcG — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 12, 2020

Insanity Wrap’s friend Kira Davis is crazy for taking on her governor, and we absolutely adore her for it.

Meanwhile, in Colorado…

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As a Colorado resident, Insanity Wrap can tell you exactly what the problem is with Governor Polis.

It’s that he isn’t terribly bright.

On any given issue, Polis seems to very sincerely believe whatever was the last thing somebody told him about it.

Needless to say, his Wuhan Flu response has been all over the place.

Now this.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday asked state lawmakers to spend $1.3 billion on an economic stimulus package that he said would create up to 15,000 jobs and boost the state’s economy by 11% over current projections. “Making these investments now with this one-time money will help restore economic growth faster and better, and shrink projected deficits in future years,” Polis said as he presented his budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. “The legislature really has a unique opportunity to put an imprint on Colorado and help Colorado lead the way in the economic recovery.”

Insanity Wrap doesn’t have to tell you that the “stimulus” is likely little more than a payout to favored interest groups and, more importantly, an end-run around the state’s constitutional limits on spending and taxing.

Colorado Dems have been testing those limits for years, and would like nothing more than to find an end-run they could make permanent.

“Stimulus” would seem to fit both bills.

If you really want to stimulate the economy, Governor Polis, try taking your pudgy foot off its neck.

This Makes Us Cry

If I ever use one of these, please look around for the person pointing a gun at my head. — President Elect of No New Normal (@treehousetim) November 11, 2020

Unspeakably sad.

Let’s move right along to the next item, shall we?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Insanity Wrap is so tired of that preening crapweasel of a former president that we hesitated to forward this Daily Mail report to you — but there’s something vital we must remind you about following the excerpt.

Obama claimed that Trump was given the boost he needed to win the presidency because of the increased racial tensions caused by a black man being in the White House. He also claimed the president was ‘delegitimizing democracy’ and placing the country on a ‘dangerous path’ in a clip of an interview with ’60 Minutes’ released on Thursday.

Do you know who put Donald Trump in the White House?

Democrats.

It was about 130,000 of the well-known “Obama-to-Trump” voters.

Racial tensions?

Who governed over eight years of increasing racial tensions, Mr. Former President?

That was you, Barack Obama.

Who last week got a greater share of the minority vote than any Republican since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, Mr. Preening Crapweasel?

That was Donald Trump, who, despite four years of baseless attacks calling him an antisemite and white supremacist, was able to engineer some small amount of racial healing.

Insanity Wrap must add just one last thing.

Those Obama-to-Trump voters didn’t take a risk on Trump in 2016 because they’d suddenly become racists. They took a chance on Trump because Obama neglected their economic concerns for eight years, while making digs at their religious beliefs and Second Amendment concerns.

If Trump’s Democratic supporters gave up on Barack Obama, it’s not because he’s black.

It’s because Obama gave up on them first — assuming he ever once had a single concern about them to begin with.

One More Thing…

(Seen on MeWe.)

If you need us, we’ll be under the bed.

Or if we’re feeling particularly brave, behind the sofa.

