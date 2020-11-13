http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7yA_mDwg2hA/

Concern has turned to joy in the Rocky Mountains as Broncos legend and current team President John Elway returns to work after recovering from the coronavirus.

Elway’s return comes ten days after it was announced that he had tested positive for the virus after experiencing minor symptoms. The Hall of Famer did not take time off. Instead, he worked from his home.

According to Mike Klis, Elway will continue to work from his office at the Broncos facility.

Broncos boss update: GM John Elway has recovered nicely from COVID and is cleared to return to his office tomorrow. CEO/President Joe Ellis is still battling symptoms and is not yet cleared to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) November 12, 2020

The Broncos avoided a complete shut down of operations since they believe both Elway and Ellis contracted the disease away from the team facility.

The Broncos are set to make their first trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders, this weekend.

