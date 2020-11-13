https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-reid-adam-schiff-investigations

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are not routinely described as people who are overly gifted with self-awareness.

Schiff shouted accusations against President Donald Trump even before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2017. He was the face of congressional investigations of Trump and his team that went essentially nowhere — other than the impeachment of the president, which was a political, not a legal, result.

He claimed Trump had colluded with Russia in 2016 but came up empty — and then hid evidence that he knowingly lied about it.

And Reid and her cronies at MSNBC cheered Schiff on all the way.

Now, suddenly, Reid and Schiff think ongoing congressional investigations of an incoming president will be “tearing down our democracy.”

What did they say?

Schiff appeared on Reid’s MSNBC show Thursday, and the pair lamented together how terrible Republican investigations during a Joe Biden presidency would be.

Reid began by complaining, “Both House and Senate Republicans have made it clear that, when sort of the normal order resumes and when Congress is back in session and at work, they’re not interested in doing any work that involves legislating or helping people during this awful pandemic.”

“What they want to focus on is investigating. They want to go after Hunter Biden still. They want to go after the investigations that led to impeachment,” she cried. “They want to go after the Mueller probe again.”

Then she asked the big question — without, apparently, noticing the irony:

“Is this what we’re going to have to sit through for the next four years — Republicans just doing investigations and refusing to legislate?” she asked.

Naturally, Schiff went right along with Reid’s sudden concern over ongoing congressional investigations.

He lamented Republicans’ desire to continue engaging in “tearing down our democracy.”

The lawmaker said he and his fellow Democrats would have to have the courage to “overcome” Republicans who want to “go after” Biden.

