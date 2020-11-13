https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/justice-alito-covid-19-pandemic-led-unimaginable-curbs-individual-liberty-video/

Conservatives US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the Covid pandemic has led to unimaginable curbs on individual liberty during a meeting of the Federalist Society late Thursday night.

“We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.”

“The COVID crisis has served as sort of a constitutional stress test,” he said.

Alito said Americans are losing their religious liberty after officials ordered churches and synagogues closed.

“Think of worship services — Churches closed on Easter Sunday, synagogues closed for Passover in Yom Kippur,” Alito said.

“It pains me to say this,” he added, “but in certain quarters, religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right.”

The justice also said freedom of speech is under assault.

“Although that freedom is falling out of favor in some circles, we need to do whatever we can to prevent it from becoming a second-tier constitutional right,” he said.

WATCH:

