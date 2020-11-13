https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyle-rittenhouses-mom-is-suing-joe-biden-tucker/

Tucker Carlson with Wendy Rittenhouse earlier tonight

“How dare Joe Biden do that to my son?… He is not a white supremacist, he is not a racist, he is my son and I know him and he’s not of that what Joe Biden said. Kyle is a caring young man. He went to Kenosha to help people and what Joe Biden did, showing my son’s picture, his image, and labeling him as a white supremacist? I will take him down!”

Here’s the full segment with intro by Tucker…