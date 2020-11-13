https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyle-rittenhouses-mom-is-suing-joe-biden-tucker/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Tucker Carlson with Wendy Rittenhouse earlier tonight
“How dare Joe Biden do that to my son?… He is not a white supremacist, he is not a racist, he is my son and I know him and he’s not of that what Joe Biden said. Kyle is a caring young man. He went to Kenosha to help people and what Joe Biden did, showing my son’s picture, his image, and labeling him as a white supremacist? I will take him down!”
You can donate to her Kyle’s legal defense here…
Here’s the full segment with intro by Tucker…
Tucker Carlson’s Interview w/ Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother About Her Family’s Lawsuit Against The Joe Biden Campaign For Smearing Her Son
Wendy Rittenhouse: “How dare him do that to my son. That’s my son that he did that to & I’m not going to back down from him.” pic.twitter.com/c90b26dvj7
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 13, 2020