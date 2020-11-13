https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-kyle-rittenhouses-mother-slams-joe-biden-for-defaming

The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old young man who is facing charges of first degree murder as a result of his defending himself during the Kenosha, Wisc. riots in the wake of the police shooting injury of Jacob Blake, spoke out on Tucker Carlson.

Wendy Rittenhouse went on the show to discuss the lawsuit that her family is filing against the Joe Biden campaign for having smeared her son as a white supremacist in their campaign videos.

Mrs. Rittenhouse said “How dare he do that to my son. That’s my son that he did that to. And I’m not going to back down from him. [Kyle] is not a white supremacist, he is not a racist. He is my son, and I know him, and he is none of that—what Joe Biden said.”

Carlson pointed out that there is no evidence that Rittenhouse holds these abhorrent views.

“Kyle is a caring young man, he went to Kenosha to help people, and what Joe Biden did, and showed my son’s picture, and image, and labelled him as a white supremacist, I will take him down,” Rittenhouse said.

“The people around Biden have very casually attacked many people with that label. It’s a very serious thing to call someone, as you know, in this country. The FBI will investigate you for it. It’s not small thing,” Carlson said. “Why do you think he did that?”

“To win the election,” Rittenhouse said. “Cheaters don’t win. He used my son’s image to get votes.” She said that the Biden campaign had not responded to her, or her family. Kyle is in Kenosha county jail, and his mom is trying to raise money to pay the bail to get him home to await trial, instead of sitting in a cell.

Rittenhouse’s bail was set at $2 million.

“I just need people to help me to bring my son home,” she said, giving out the site where people can help with funds.

She didn’t know that her son was going to Kenosha on that day, but said that he “went there to help people,” and had gone to Kenosha earlier that day to clean graffiti off of buildings.

“He went there with his medi-kit, he had his gun there for protection, and he helped injured protestors that were BLM and Antifa, he helped them.”

“Do you wish he hadn’t gone?” Carlson asked.

“Every day,” she said, “I think about my son and I wish he didn’t go. But he’s a caring young man that wanted to help.”

