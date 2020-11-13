https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/13/leftists-declare-a-biden-harris-victory-cue-the-marxist-sing-alongs/

The bizarre trend where school children are forced to sing songs and write poems about Democrats is not new, but has spiked again in response to the media’s projected victory of a Biden-Harris administration. This time at Stanley Eugene Clark Public School in Brooklyn, New York, where a poetic rendition is dedicated to Sen. Kamala Harris, who even elementary children know is waiting in wings.

“Brown girl brown girl, what do you feel,” reads the teacher. “That #blackgirlmagic will help us all heal,” recite the children.

The poem is an update of Leslé Honoré’s poem “Brown Girl,” which she originally wrote in 2016 for her book of poetry, “Fist & Fire.”

‘Brown girl, brown girl

What do you see?

I see a Vice President

That looks like me’ Representation matters ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oyMVPUehmC — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 11, 2020

“Brown girl, brown girl, what do you see,” is a play on the classic children’s book, “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” by Eric Carle and Bill Martin Jr.

Honoré said she saw “meaningful identity” for herself and her daughters with Harris’s projected victory.

“In the midst of a double pandemic, of everything everyone has been enduring, it was such a huge piece of tangible that I just wanted to acknowledge it and encapsulate it and hold onto that,” she said. “I was just over the moon. I am still tingling thinking about it.”

“Brown girl brown girl, whatcha gonna do,” continues the public school teacher. “March, fight and create till I make this world new,” answer the students.

This isn’t the first time the left has enlisted children to recite creepy songs and poems about newly elected presidents reminiscent of the sort of thing we see in communist footage of school children honoring Mao. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Remember that time children in California sang, “we’re gonna change it, and rearrange it,” with “nations all joined as one?” Who can ever forget the Marxist sing-chant, “yes we can, can, can?”







Then there were young elementary students at a Burlington, New Jersey public school who chanted “Mm, mmm, mm! Barack Hussein Obama,” while listing the former president’s accomplishments, which is a feat unto itself. At one point the children directly quote the classic Bible school song, “Jesus Loves the Little Children,” but replace Jesus’ name with Obama’s: “He said red, yellow, black, or white, all are equal in his sight: Barack Hussein Obama.”







Then there’s the classic “Hillary 4 U & Me.” This song, I’m not gonna lie, is pretty catchy and declares that Hillary will “bring back our democracy,” so “everyone for Hillary!”







Of course, the time when Sophie B. Hawkins remade her hit song, “Damn! I Wish I Was Your Lover,” to “Damn! We wish you were President,” for Hillary Clinton.







Hollywood celebs jumped on the communist band wagon when they pledged to “be a servant to the President,” Obama. Unsurprisingly, the video was shown to public school children.







Last but not least, “I got a Crush on Obama,” lip-synced by actress and model Amber Lee Ettinger. “I cannot wait, ’til 2008, baby you’re the best candidate.”







Share this: Twitter

Facebook

