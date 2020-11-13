https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lib-celebrity-giving-dems-important-giving-charity/

(FREE BEACON) – Singer John Legend said on Thursday that donating to Democratic candidates hoping to flip the U.S. Senate is more important than giving to the needy.

“The bottom line is that the Senate flipping would be far more impactful than a food bank donation,” Legend tweeted in reply to liberal billionaire Mark Cuban. “We need massive stimulus and aid to individuals and small businesses. Government needs to do this. Charity isn’t sufficient.”

Democrats are looking to funnel a massive amount of money from deep-pocketed, out-of-state donors into the runoff races in Georgia as part of a last-gasp bid to flip the Senate. Last quarter, both Raphael Warnock (D.) and Jon Ossoff (D.) raised over $21 million each, most of it from out-of-state groups.

