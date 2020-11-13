http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UXCoVNvuAfo/

Conservative talker Rush Limbaugh on Monday’s broadcast of his nationally syndicated radio show said Fox News was turning on its base conservative viewers.

Partial transcript as follows:

LIMBAUGH: There’s a key rule I’ve always believed in media, which is what I’m in. I’m in talk radio. And it actually goes back to the William Holden quote here in that movie, The Wild Bunch.

You do not turn on your base. You do not turn on your audience, unless you’ve had some kind of — you just don’t — you don’t do it for the sake of the approval of your enemies. You don’t turn on the people who got you where you are because you would rather be friends with other people. You just don’t do it. And that appears to be what’s happened here.

We’ve got Donna Brazile all over the place. We’ve got everybody on a talking head interview, half of them or more are New York Times or Washington Post Democrat media people. The Arizona call. Some even think the Chris Wallace debate think is an anti-Trump move. But, you know, throughout all of this, the media can’t turn talk radio, can they? The media has been desperate to blow up talk radio and Fox News. They’ve wanted to blow up Fox News ever since Fox News was founded and created. And they’ve wanted to blow talk radio up since before that.

They’ve wanted to destroy me and my character and that of anybody else who hosts a talk radio program. Why is it do you think — it looks like they may be having some success now in blowing up Fox. I mean, you’ve got the wife of one of the Murdoch brothers tweeting out: We did it, we did it, we got rid of Trump, we did it. It was Lachlan Murdoch’s wife. So it looks like they may be succeeding in turning portions of Fox against its base.

Let me tell you something, folks. If the people running Fox succeed in destroying the distinction that Fox has from the rest of the media, they’re gonna destroy Fox. If they are successful in taking away from Fox the things that distinguish it and make it appear different from the rest of the Drive-By Media, what do you think’s gonna happen?

The reason they have not been able to do this with talk radio is we do not stab our audience in the back. We do not turn on our base. We remain principled and consistent. From me on down to everybody who does this on the conservative side, we are not apologetic. We do not seek the approval of people that don’t like us. It’s very strange how no one has figured out why it is that talk radio remains powerful, popular, unassailable. It’s not difficult at all, if you know where to look.