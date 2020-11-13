https://thehill.com/homenews/media/525907-lincoln-project-resurfaces-kellyanne-conway-tweet-calling-306-electoral-votes

The prominent anti-Trump Republican group Lincoln Project resurfaced former White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayMcEnany refers questions back to White House during Fox appearance as campaign adviser Office of Special Counsel investigating use of White House for Trump campaign ‘war room’ Sirota: Lincoln Project election efforts to swing GOP votes from Trump ‘epic failure’ MORE‘s 2016 tweet calling 306 electoral votes “historic.”

“Agreed,” the Lincoln Project’s Twitter account posted, responding to Conway’s four-year-old tweet reading, “306. Landslide. Blowout. Historic.”

The group, known for its relentless media content hounding the president’s job performance during his time in office, took advantage of the moment as media outlets called 306 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ MORE on Friday afternoon.

CNN PROJECTION: President-elect Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the traditionally red state, and Donald Trump wins North Carolina. This brings the final electoral vote tally to 306 for Biden and 232 for Trump https://t.co/nLdMsbg0Fx #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/YM0shdbUef — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 13, 2020

CNN reported their final tally for the 2020 presidential election Friday at 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE, an inverse from the results of the 2016 election when Trump received the 306 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, the imminence of Biden’s return to the White House as president of the United States weighs heavier as numerous legislators from both parties have urged Trump to offer intelligence briefings to Biden in preparation for his presidency.

GOP Sens. James Lankford James Paul LankfordBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Senate GOP calls grow to give Biden access to intelligence briefings GOP senator says Biden should get access to intelligence briefings MORE (Okla.) and Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill’s Campaign Report: GOP senators say Biden deserves intel briefings l Biden speaks with Democratic leaders about COVID l Where the Georgia runoffs stand Republicans join forces to raise cash for Georgia Senate runoffs Senate GOP calls grow to give Biden access to intelligence briefings MORE (S.C.), both prominent loyalists of Trump, have called on Biden to begin receiving classified information essential to his transfer of power.

“There is no loss from him getting the briefings and to be able to do that and if that’s not occurring by Friday I will step in as well, and to be able to push and to say this needs to occur so that regardless of the outcome of the election … people can be ready for that actual task,” Lankford said.

Both Graham and Lankford, among other vocal conservatives in the Senate, support the president’s litigation pursuits to ensure the election was rendered honest and fair under the democratic system. They have maintained Biden should have the necessary resources in the event Trump’s efforts fail and the results of the election stand.

Still, when asked, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ Biden campaign manager: McCarthy, GOP will feel pressure from constituents to accept president-elect MORE (R-Ky.) didn’t respond to a question about whether Biden should receive classified information.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyBiden campaign manager: McCarthy, GOP will feel pressure from constituents to accept president-elect McCarthy guarantees GOP will take back House in 2022 Senate GOP calls grow to give Biden access to intelligence briefings MORE (R-Calif.) took a more direct stance, telling CNN that whoever is president on Jan. 20 “will get the information.”

