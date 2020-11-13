https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/massachusetts-prepared-legalize-abortion-moment-birth/

(DISRN.COM) – Massachusetts State Representative Claire Cronin has filed an amendment to the state budget that would enshrine as law the ability to abort a full-term fetus up until the moment of birth. Cronin and her fellow Democrats, who hold staggering majorities in both the State House of Representatives (127-31) and State Senate (36-4), are attempting to pass the controversial legislation after seeing Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court in October.

The pro-life Massachusetts Citizens for Life objects to the parliamentary move to shortchange the legislative process and enact such a provocative law.

Despite overwhelming support by Democrat lawmakers, a poll conducted by the Susan B. Anthony List in 2019 revealed that 62% of Massachusetts citizens opposed legalizing late-term abortions.

