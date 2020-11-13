https://stonecoldtruth.com/2020-election-fraud-evidence-compiled/

Despite numerous first-hand reports and video evidence all over social media, the fake news networks keep repeating that there is no proof whatsoever of voter fraud! Below you will find a mountain of evidence to the contrary.

The following link will open a MEGA FOLDER full of examples of widespread fraud in the 2020 US elections: https://mega.nz/folder/SUBgRLZI#toM5h9WX64-g80S55MEa3Q

WHAT’S INSIDE THAT PROVES FRAUD?

>15 KB pastebin w/ 153 archived links (copy/paste)

>14.6 MB news articles

>22.6 MB of photos

>1.45 GB of video

Here is a sample of what you will find:

Board of elections resends 99,000+ ballots in Brooklyn. Officials worry numerous originals already filled out and sent off

https://archive.vn/2pnX1

50,000 ballots in Ohio sent to wrong addresses

https://archive.vn/tSvvp

500,000 ballots in Virginia labeled with wrong return address

https://archive.vn/qdAge

Glitch sends duplicate ballots to Needham town residents

https://archive.vn/H7QpL

Detroit elections, where 72% of absentee votes do not match registered voters

https://archive.vn/CGSOy

80,000 ballots disappeared in Baltimore

https://archive.vn/dZnqb

New York voting official warns people will use dead people to vote, and a few have

https://archive.vn/ZwA36

Michigan secretary misprinted military absentee ballots. 400 already issued

https://archive.vn/aG87n

Mail-in ballots found in road ditch in Wisconsin

https://archive.vn/rKhGj

4 officials arrested in ballot harvesting scheme

https://archive.vn/DWFlj

9 military mail-in ballots thrown in dumpster in PA

https://archive.vn/EDBm8

134 felony voter fraud charges announced in Dem primary

https://archive.vn/7eJkz

New Yorkers receiving ballots with wrong names and addresses

https://archive.vn/jd65P

Queens voters receiving military ballots

https://archive.vn/YLIoB

Sun sentinel detailing Florida voting fraud

https://archive.vn/YRUQ1

Ballot harvesting scam exposed in Minneapolis

https://archive.vn/Y46OQ

1 in 4 ” A Quarter” of election officials quit due to the new election law and chaos of mail-in ballots

https://archive.vn/fbSBk

Texas Official arrested on felony election fraud charges

https://archive.vn/q4fhR

Patterson city council official arrested along with 4 others in ballot fraud scheme

https://archive.vn/Sz5P4

Yes America! Plenty of voter fraud

https://archive.vn/uHF7a

D.C voters receiving ballots for ex-residents with some receiving up to 5 multiple ballots

https://archive.vn/kMLMR

Numerous reports of people going door to door illegally collecting ballots

https://archive.vn/I1tfb

Project Veritas uncovers ballot fraud in San Antonio. 7,000 ballots compromised, likely up to 14,000

https://archive.vn/CeVDr

Discarded Mail-in Ballots Found Outside ATM in California

https://archive.vn/fCGwA

Dozens (est 40) ballots go missing in Contra Costa county

https://archive.vn/MFM6E

FBI investigates ballot drop box set on fire at Boston public library, est 35 ballots destroyed

https://archive.vn/l8hue

Burned/Destroyed mail found in Boston’s Copley Square, 2nd arson instance

https://archive.vn/yluyc

Mail & Absentee ballots stolen in Baton Rouge found open and thrown in Houston trash

https://archive.vn/ujki3

Video out of Miami postal center where numerous bins filled with mail, including ballots discovered sitting for more than a week

https://youtu.be/fdtM3s_1DQY

3 tubs of absentee ballots discovered in Wisconsin processing center for Oshkosh and Appleton after primary

https://archive.vn/roYie

California Kern County sees hundreds of residents receiving damaged, ripped, and destroyed ballots

https://archive.vn/jcl6j

Paroled cop killer busted attempting to obtain voter registration in Rochester NY

https://archive.vn/NC9H3

Fayette county Pittsburg, pre-filled out Democrat ballots sent to registered voters + 2 tampered with

https://archive.vn/B5Z6n

Florida man arrested for changing address in voting database for governor Ron Desantis

https://archive.vn/6f594

Florida Election Official foil plot to register 50 dead people as democrats

https://archive.vn/Rg2ri

Thieves steal mail from two USPS trucks in Far south side Chicago

https://archive.vn/KtpcS

2 men charged in stealing ballots from post office boxes in Lighthouse Point, Florida

https://youtu.be/W3xBJlikKqU

Almost a dozen people in NY busted for plot to conceal identity / shave heads and vote multiple times

https://archive.vn/X7EBa

Woman arrested in Vanderburgh County for pre-checking boxes on 400+ ballots

https://archive.vn/4dfIs

Butler County Pennsylvania loses untold number of mail-in ballots

https://archive.vn/aYcUd

Ballots stolen from mailboxes and discarded on roadsides in Washington town

https://archive.vn/cEEvz

Group claims 400,000 ballots sent to residents who moved out of state or died in California

https://archive.vn/IrbaU

Texas officer & poll watcher testifies on 2020 Houston Voting Fraud Using stacks of drivers licenses (has photos)

https://archive.vn/hR5Aa

West Palm Beach residents receive duplicate ballots and ballots for dead relatives

https://archive.vn/eGO3T

Pennsylvania postal employee on leave and now fired after bags of mail discovered outside of home put out for trash pickup

https://archive.vn/nU32I

25,263 ballots rejected in Colorado primary

https://archive.vn/hdlXg

Double absentee ballots sent to residents in Henrico County

https://archive.vn/5ubBL

PA rejects 336,000 duplicate ballot requests, 34,000 rejected for other reasons. Many voters request ballots up to 11 times

https://archive.vn/S2WSS

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!

Here is yet another collection of evidence that is being updated daily and sorted by State:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1V_jsdkqcO-Z99x2AsQrpmge7Q2bboyi0LXcMbXXG6AU/mobilebasic

The documentation of election meddling and voter fraud is both overwhelming and compelling. #StopTheSteal

