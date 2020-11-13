https://stonecoldtruth.com/2020-election-fraud-evidence-compiled/
Despite numerous first-hand reports and video evidence all over social media, the fake news networks keep repeating that there is no proof whatsoever of voter fraud! Below you will find a mountain of evidence to the contrary.
The following link will open a MEGA FOLDER full of examples of widespread fraud in the 2020 US elections: https://mega.nz/folder/SUBgRLZI#toM5h9WX64-g80S55MEa3Q
WHAT’S INSIDE THAT PROVES FRAUD?
>15 KB pastebin w/ 153 archived links (copy/paste)
>14.6 MB news articles
>22.6 MB of photos
>1.45 GB of video
Here is a sample of what you will find:
Board of elections resends 99,000+ ballots in Brooklyn. Officials worry numerous originals already filled out and sent off
50,000 ballots in Ohio sent to wrong addresses
500,000 ballots in Virginia labeled with wrong return address
Glitch sends duplicate ballots to Needham town residents
Detroit elections, where 72% of absentee votes do not match registered voters
80,000 ballots disappeared in Baltimore
New York voting official warns people will use dead people to vote, and a few have
Michigan secretary misprinted military absentee ballots. 400 already issued
Mail-in ballots found in road ditch in Wisconsin
4 officials arrested in ballot harvesting scheme
9 military mail-in ballots thrown in dumpster in PA
134 felony voter fraud charges announced in Dem primary
New Yorkers receiving ballots with wrong names and addresses
Queens voters receiving military ballots
Sun sentinel detailing Florida voting fraud
Ballot harvesting scam exposed in Minneapolis
1 in 4 ” A Quarter” of election officials quit due to the new election law and chaos of mail-in ballots
Texas Official arrested on felony election fraud charges
Patterson city council official arrested along with 4 others in ballot fraud scheme
Yes America! Plenty of voter fraud
D.C voters receiving ballots for ex-residents with some receiving up to 5 multiple ballots
Numerous reports of people going door to door illegally collecting ballots
Project Veritas uncovers ballot fraud in San Antonio. 7,000 ballots compromised, likely up to 14,000
Discarded Mail-in Ballots Found Outside ATM in California
Dozens (est 40) ballots go missing in Contra Costa county
FBI investigates ballot drop box set on fire at Boston public library, est 35 ballots destroyed
Burned/Destroyed mail found in Boston’s Copley Square, 2nd arson instance
Mail & Absentee ballots stolen in Baton Rouge found open and thrown in Houston trash
Video out of Miami postal center where numerous bins filled with mail, including ballots discovered sitting for more than a week
3 tubs of absentee ballots discovered in Wisconsin processing center for Oshkosh and Appleton after primary
California Kern County sees hundreds of residents receiving damaged, ripped, and destroyed ballots
Paroled cop killer busted attempting to obtain voter registration in Rochester NY
Fayette county Pittsburg, pre-filled out Democrat ballots sent to registered voters + 2 tampered with
Florida man arrested for changing address in voting database for governor Ron Desantis
Florida Election Official foil plot to register 50 dead people as democrats
Thieves steal mail from two USPS trucks in Far south side Chicago
2 men charged in stealing ballots from post office boxes in Lighthouse Point, Florida
Almost a dozen people in NY busted for plot to conceal identity / shave heads and vote multiple times
Woman arrested in Vanderburgh County for pre-checking boxes on 400+ ballots
Butler County Pennsylvania loses untold number of mail-in ballots
Ballots stolen from mailboxes and discarded on roadsides in Washington town
Group claims 400,000 ballots sent to residents who moved out of state or died in California
Texas officer & poll watcher testifies on 2020 Houston Voting Fraud Using stacks of drivers licenses (has photos)
West Palm Beach residents receive duplicate ballots and ballots for dead relatives
Pennsylvania postal employee on leave and now fired after bags of mail discovered outside of home put out for trash pickup
25,263 ballots rejected in Colorado primary
Double absentee ballots sent to residents in Henrico County
PA rejects 336,000 duplicate ballot requests, 34,000 rejected for other reasons. Many voters request ballots up to 11 times
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!
Here is yet another collection of evidence that is being updated daily and sorted by State:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1V_jsdkqcO-Z99x2AsQrpmge7Q2bboyi0LXcMbXXG6AU/mobilebasic
The documentation of election meddling and voter fraud is both overwhelming and compelling. #StopTheSteal