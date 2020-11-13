https://www.oann.com/mcdonalds-franchisees-face-company-inspections-amid-covid-fatigue/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mcdonalds-franchisees-face-company-inspections-amid-covid-fatigue

November 13, 2020

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp <MCD.N> franchisees will be inspected by the company to ensure compliance with safety standards as coronavirus cases surge again and “COVID fatigue” sets in, according to an internal note seen by Reuters on Friday.

“It is apparent we are entering what many predicted would be the most difficult period of the pandemic,” said the note, from McDonald’s Chief Field Officer Charlie Strong and two U.S. franchisees who lead internal relations with the corporation.

Franchisees, most of whom own multiple locations, are also being asked to make sure that their drive-thrus are contactless and that staff inside can be separated by protective panels when social distancing is not possible.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)

