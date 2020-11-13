https://noqreport.com/2020/11/13/media-mostly-silent-as-gop-picks-up-another-house-flip-this-time-in-new-york/

The third biggest story of this election cycle behind the attempted coup against President Trump and the tightening of the Senate with Georgia becoming a winner-take-all pair of races is the huge pickups by Republicans in the House. Most analysts and nearly all polls predicted Democrats would expand their majority. Instead it is shrinking as Republicans picked up another new seat yesterday.

I received a gracious phone call from Rep. Max Rose today conceding the election. I want to thank him for his service to our nation in both the military and in Congress. We agreed to work together on a seamless transition to best serve our constituents. — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) November 12, 2020

Nicole Malliotakis took back a seat held by Republicans for a long time before Max Rose won in the 2018 blue wave. The Staten Island district is arguably the most conservative in New York City.

This win marks the 10th for Republicans with 15 left to decide.

It will probably be 11 soon with Young Kim appearing to be on her way to victory in CA39https://t.co/P70i2VEMTf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 12, 2020

According to The Federalist, these surprise wins have hit House Democrats hard and prompted questions to be asked of and by leadership:

Last week’s losses however, have stunned Democrats where leadership expected to pick up as many as 15 to 20 seats expanding their ranks. On Monday, Illinois Democrat Rep. Cheri Bustos stepped down from her role as House Democrats’ campaign chief leading the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). According to Politico, Bustos explained in a letter to colleagues she was “gutted at the losses we sustained,” and pledged “a transparent after-action-review to better understand why the national polling and modeling environment failed to materialize.”

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

In a leaked call with Bustos, Pelosi, and the House Democratic caucus, moderate members cast blame on the party’s decision to embrace socialism and extreme calls to “Defund Police,” for costing them seats.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” said Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who narrowly pulled out a second term with a two-point win in the Richmond suburbs. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

These wins bode well for Republicans as they look to take control of the House in midterm elections. Now, we wait to see if President Trump can overcome the attempted coup and take advantage of his party’s success.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

