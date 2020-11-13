https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/525830-meghan-mccain-shares-meme-of-her-father-after-networks-call

“The View” co-host Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainCindy, Meghan McCain celebrate Biden win Frank Luntz: Polling profession ‘done’ after election misses: ‘Devastating to my industry’ Former McCain adviser says Biden flipping Arizona could be late senator’s ‘revenge’ MORE on Thursday tweeted a meme of her father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainObama memoir: Palin VP pick took GOP in direction McCain ‘abhorred’ Republicans who could serve in a Biden government Cindy McCain on Biden win: ‘I think my husband would be very pleased’ MORE (R-Ariz.), jabbing President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Ivy League cancels winter sports amid US COVID-19 pandemic surge MORE over his past criticism of the longtime lawmaker after several news outlets projected that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden has spoken with some GOP senators, chief of staff says Trump told advisers he could announce 2024 bid shortly after certification of Biden win: report Obama ‘troubled’ by GOP attempts to cast doubt on election results: ‘That’s a dangerous path’ MORE won Arizona in the race for the White House.

Meghan McCain on Thursday tweeted a photo of her father with the caption “I like people who don’t lose Arizona.”

The caption is a reference to Trump’s previous comments mocking John McCain in 2015 on the campaign trail, during which he said that the Arizona lawmaker “was a war hero because he was captured” and that “I like people who weren’t captured.”

ADVERTISEMENT

John McCain spent five and a half years as a prisoner of war while serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Trump has frequently criticized the lawmaker both before and after his death from brain cancer in 2018.

“In light of tonight’s news….*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny,” Meghan McCain shared.

In light of tonight’s news…. *sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 12, 2020

Multiple news outlets, including CNN, called the race in Arizona for Biden late Thursday. The Associated Press and Fox News called the state for the former vice president last week.

Biden is the first Democrat to win the state since former President Clinton in 1996.

Meghan McCain and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late lawmaker, both congratulated Biden last week after it was projected that he would win the race for the White House over Trump.

“Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger america. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future,” Cindy McCain tweeted last week, calling Biden a “dear friend.”

Cindy McCain is also serving on the board of Biden’s presidential transition team.

After the race was called for Biden last week, Meghan McCain shared that “Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured.”

Congratulations to my dear friend and President-elect @JoeBiden Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris. Its time to move beyond politics and toward building a stronger america. I know Joe will unify the country toward a better future. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a very personal note – I am relieved and look forward to having a president who respects POW’s who have been captured… (*I had to say it) — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

