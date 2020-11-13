https://www.dailywire.com/news/memoir-obama-trashes-conservatives-as-xenophobic-rubes-filled-with-racial-anxieties-blames-palin

Excerpts from former President Barack Obama’s forthcoming memoir “A Promised Land” trashes conservatives as intellectually inferior xenophobes filled with “racial anxieties,” and blames former vice presidential candidate Sarah Plain for the supposedly mainstreaming bigotry.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage,” Obama accuses in the memoir, as noted by The Blaze.

The former president ponders in the book if the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) would have chosen Palin as his running mate if he had known her “spectacular rise and her validation as a candidate would provide a template for future politicians, shifting his party’s center and the country’s politics overall in a direction he abhorred.”

“I’d like to think that given the chance to do it over again, he might have chosen differently,” Obama says. “I believe he really did put his country first.”

As noted by The Blaze, Obama “accuses the Republican Party of appealing to white Americans’ supposed anxieties about the first black president to thwart his agenda, a strategy that ‘had migrated from the fringe of GOP politics to the center — an emotional, almost visceral, reaction to my presidency, distinct from any differences in policy or ideology.’”

According to the former president, the bigotry supposedly unleashed by Palin was a byproduct of his presence, “a Black man,” in the White House:

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” he says. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

The memoir seemingly has a focus on race, which is not entirely shocking, since Obama routinely stoked racial tensions as president. For example, Obama invited controversial far-Left Black Lives Matter activists to the White House and pointedly said if had a son “he’d look like Trayvon,” in reference to the death of Trayvon Martin.

In another portion of the book, Obama claims he chose Joe Biden as his running mate in part because of his white skin and America’s supposed racism, The Daily Wire highlighted this week.

“One of the reasons I’d chosen Joe to act as an intermediary — in addition to his Senate experience and legislative acumen — was my awareness that in McConnell’s mind, negotiations with the vice president didn’t inflame the Republican base in quite the same way that any appearance of cooperation with (Black, Muslim socialist) Obama was bound to do,” Obama wrote. “I liked the fact that Joe would be more than ready to serve as president if something happened to me — and that it might reassure those who still worried I was too young.”

