Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore said Thursday on CBS’s “The Late Show” that he feels “very good” that his home state of Michigan went for Joe Biden and is no-longer an “embarrassment.”

Colbert said, “You’re a proud Michigander. How do you feel about your state right now? Biden’s lead is ten times larger than what Trump won the state by in 2016. How does it feel to see your state flip back?”

Moore said, “Really good.”

He continued, “The embarrassment of these last four years, every time I hear Michigan being called a red state, to remove the scarlet letter last week felt good, I think, amongst many of the people I know in Michigan. So, yes, we did something really important as did the people in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.”

