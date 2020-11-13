https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/13/michigan-gop-lawmakers-demand-fraud-audit-before-the-election-is-certified/

Michigan GOP state senators are asking the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to issue a full audit of the votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election before the state certifies the results.

“Every citizen deserves to have faith in the integrity of the election process and its outcome,” the letter states. “It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process’s integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse.”

They’re asking for the audit to be completed before the election results are certified. pic.twitter.com/4xLqMCzF1B — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 12, 2020

The letter outlines various election violations throughout the state, including allegations of fraud, interference, intimidation, and glitches, one of which marked 2,000 Republican ballots as Democrat in Oakland County.

All of the allegations, the letter states, are confirmed in more than 100 sworn affidavits by “real people willing to face legal consequences to their lives and livelihoods to stand by their assertions.” The letter continues, “These claims deserve our full attention and diligent investigation to ensure fairness and transparency in our election process.”

One of the sworn affidavits, as previously reported by The Federalist, came from former Michigan Assistant Attorney General Zachary Larsen, who testified that election officials at the convention center in downtown Detroit appeared to be processing a “majority” of mail-in ballots from ineligible voters that were not listed in the poll book of eligible voters nor on Larsen’s scanned list.

“Election officials never allowed Mr. Larsen to re-enter the counting room to fulfill his duties as a poll challenger after he had discovered the fraud which was taking place,” the affidavit said.

One day after the state senators wrote the letter, a state judge rejected claims by the Great Lakes Justice Center that election officials in multiple counties tallied ineligible votes and prevented Republican challengers from observing the ballot counting, saying they were “incorrect and not credible.” The judge’s order, the Wall Street Journal notes, “closes off one avenue that would stop Michigan from certifying the election.”

Just one day after the election, the Trump administration announced it was filing a lawsuit in Michigan, saying Republicans were denied access to observe and oversee the opening and counting of ballots in the state. State law requires participation by both major parties in vote counts as a fraud-prevention measure.

An election observer in Detroit, Trisha Nesbitt, confirmed the Trump campaign’s allegations to The Federalist last Friday.

“The election workers were not letting anyone in at the time,” Nesbitt explained, saying that election officials had told her and other Republican volunteers that “the election hall was full.”

