CHICAGO CARNAGE: 13 People Shot -2 Dead- in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago in Just 24 Hours
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.20
At least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings across Chicago that left 2 people dead in less than 24 hours; raising even more questions over security in the nation’s third largest metropolis.
“Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another injured that afternoon on the Southwest Side.”
An additional 10 people were shot -and one killed- the day before.
A disturbing report from Cook County, Illinois released this week shows Chicago’s homicide rate jumping 52% since the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States earlier this year.
“The medical examiner’s office for the nation’s second-largest county said 95 percent of the victims were people of color, and Chicago has already recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, USA Today reported,” reports The Hill.
“That’s not gonna happen. I will see him in court,” Mayor Lightfoot said after President Trump suggested bringing in the National Guard. “It’s not gonna happen, not in my city. And I’m not confident that the president has the power to do that. But we have our lawyers hard at work and if he tries to do that and usurp the power of our governor, and myself as the mayor, we will see him in court.”
CHICAGO MAYOR SPIRALS: Lori Lightfoot Blames City’s Historic Murder Rate on Lack of ‘Federal Strategy’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.10.20
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continued to deflect criticism of her administration’s response to the city’s spiraling gun violence this week; blaming a lack of “federal strategy” to curb the shootings.
“We have got to make sure that we do a better job of taking guns out of the hands of criminals,” Lightfoot said Friday on MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle. “We have to have a federal policy on background checks and making sure that dangerous people are not able to go across the border to states like Indiana and get military-grade weapons in quantities and then bring them back to the streets and shoot people up. That’s what’s happening.”
Shootings in May spiked 71% in 2020.
“There’s way too many illegal guns on our streets, and we can’t fight that fight alone,” she said. “We got to have a federal strategy on this. We’re going to continue to do what we can do. We’re going to continue to make sure that we are flooding these dangerous hot spots with resources to make sure that we keep our communities safe, but we’re fighting a losing battle. If we don’t have a federal partnership on restricting access to guns in the hands of dangerous criminals, we’ve got to have partnership on that.”
“Violence is crimes of poverty, violence is crimes of people feeling like they have no hope,” Lightfoot said. “When we see young men feeling they’re like only destiny is to be on a corner on somebody’s drug spot, we got to change that around and let them know that their future actually can and should be in careers and college, but we’ve got to make those kinds of investments to make that real. … We’ve got to the find the resources, and we have them, to uplift neighborhoods.”
