Joe Biden has not yet been declared the formal winner of the presidential election, but Mother Jones has shared a take that was originally published in the HuffPost about what he will “restore” after taking office:

Count on Biden to restore the national monuments Trump trashed https://t.co/XtY9oZ8p3B — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 13, 2020

Well isn’t that special?

They’re whining about Obama’s land grab right before he left office that Trump mostly reversed. — President-Elect Koheeba 🇺🇸 (@Koheeba2) November 13, 2020

And do they want to talk about other national monuments (and statues, etc.)?

Did Trump do this to the WWI Memorial? pic.twitter.com/VdfVVXjxvm — Good Old Bae (@GoodOldBae) November 13, 2020

Also, wasn’t there a serious discussion on the far Left earlier this year about getting rid of Mt. Rushmore?

National monuments are patriotic again. Protest about to become treason in January again. https://t.co/okoPRS1GUv — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) November 13, 2020

Yeah, Trump is famous for tearing down monuments https://t.co/V4vHcI8y1T — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020

And who will restore the cities that the left trashed? https://t.co/97YJIlJ8M6 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 13, 2020

What about the monuments antifa trashed? He on top of those, too? — JD1367 (@JD1367a) November 13, 2020

Somehow that’ll be Trump’s fault too.

