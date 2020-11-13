https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/13/mother-jones-huffpost-report-biden-can-be-counted-on-to-restore-the-national-monuments-trump-trashed/
Joe Biden has not yet been declared the formal winner of the presidential election, but Mother Jones has shared a take that was originally published in the HuffPost about what he will “restore” after taking office:
Count on Biden to restore the national monuments Trump trashed https://t.co/XtY9oZ8p3B
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 13, 2020
Well isn’t that special?
Lol what. https://t.co/EmDTe3FHYY
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 13, 2020
They’re whining about Obama’s land grab right before he left office that Trump mostly reversed.
— President-Elect Koheeba 🇺🇸 (@Koheeba2) November 13, 2020
And do they want to talk about other national monuments (and statues, etc.)?
Did Trump do this to the WWI Memorial? pic.twitter.com/VdfVVXjxvm
— Good Old Bae (@GoodOldBae) November 13, 2020
Also, wasn’t there a serious discussion on the far Left earlier this year about getting rid of Mt. Rushmore?
National monuments are patriotic again.
Protest about to become treason in January again. https://t.co/okoPRS1GUv
— Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) November 13, 2020
Yeah, Trump is famous for tearing down monuments https://t.co/V4vHcI8y1T
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 13, 2020
And who will restore the cities that the left trashed? https://t.co/97YJIlJ8M6
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 13, 2020
What about the monuments antifa trashed? He on top of those, too?
— JD1367 (@JD1367a) November 13, 2020
Somehow that’ll be Trump’s fault too.