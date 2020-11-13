https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/11/mutual-of-omaha-replaces-indian-chief-logo-with-african-lion-to-appeal-to-cancel-culture/

(OPINION) ETH – The “Cancel Culture” strikes again. This time the Mutual of Omaha on Thursday has unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion that will be replacing the Indian chief head that had been the symbol of the insurance and financial services company for over 70 years.

The report from ABC states that the company announced in July its plans for a change as corporations and sports teams around the country have faced increasing pressure to ditch nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

“We chose the symbol of a lion not only as a nod to our Wild Kingdom heritage but to represent the strong company we’ve always been,” said Keith Clark, the company’s senior vice president of marketing. The new logo will reportedly appear on the company’s website. and over the next year, it will replace the old logo on the company’s printed materials, signs, and on the face of its headquarters building in Omaha.

