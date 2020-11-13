https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/13/nancy-pelosi-says-mitch-mcconnell-wont-have-as-much-leverage-with-a-dem-in-the-wh-merrick-garland-has-entered-the-chat/

Nancy Pelosi isn’t a sure thing to remain the House Speaker (though she probably will), and there are still a couple special elections for the U.S. Senate that will take place in Georgia. However, Pelosi seems to be assuming the Republicans will retain control of the Senate, but wanted to send this message to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Puh-leeze. Nice try, Nancy!

As for “leverage,” the Democrats are still to this day complaining about how Cocaine Mitch wielded his power in 2016:

D’OH!

***

Related:

‘Amazing hypocrisy’: Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders once sounded ‘just like the TRUMP campaign’ after an election

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...