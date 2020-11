https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/nevada-hit-5-5-magnitude-earthquake/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit western Nevada on Friday morning, followed by a series of smaller earthquakes and aftershocks.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Esmeralda County, near Mina, which is roughly 158 miles southeast of Reno.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to CBS News.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook