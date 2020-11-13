https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/never-bet-president-trump-election-battle/

“Never bet against me.” Those were President Trump’s closing words to Byron York in a Washington Examiner interview about the election battle being fought by the Trump campaign. York said that Trump initiated the interview with a phone call.

Trump spoke about each state where his campaign is contesting the election results with Democrat nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, expressing confidence that he will eventually win reelection.

Excerpt:

The president called on Thursday morning to update the election challenges his campaign is making in several key states. The bottom line from our conversation: No matter what news organizations have projected, Trump says he’s confident he will win the states needed to get to 270 electoral votes. He quickly ran through the situation in six states. TRENDING: BOOM! TRUMP TWEETS: REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN “We’re going to win Wisconsin,” he began. “Arizona — it’ll be down to 8,000 votes, and if we can do an audit of the millions of votes, we’ll find 8,000 votes easy. If we can do an audit, we’ll be in good shape there.” “Georgia, we’re going to win,” he continued, “because now we’re down to about 10,000, 11,000 votes, and we have hand counting” — a reference to the coming recount. “Hand counting is the best. To do a spin of the machine doesn’t mean anything. You pick up ten votes. But when you hand count — I think we’re going to win Georgia.” He’ll also win North Carolina, Trump joked, “unless they happen to find a lot of votes. I said, ‘When are they going to put in the new votes in North Carolina? When are they going to find a batch from Charlotte?’” …When I asked him how quickly he might turn things around, he said, “I don’t know. It’s probably two weeks, three weeks.” He knows the situation. He has heard many people tell him it’s over and time to concede. But at the very least it is important for his most devoted supporters to see him fighting to stay in office. And he closed with a good-natured warning for everyone who has told him there is no hope: “Never bet against me.”

End excerpt. Please read the entire Trump interview and York’s analysis at the Washington Examiner at this link.

Former acting DNI Ambassador Ric Grennell said he spoke with Trump Thursday night, “I just spoke to our great President @realDonaldTrump He’s in a great mood and totally focused.”

I just spoke to our great President @realDonaldTrump. He’s in a great mood and totally focused. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

Trump has not tweeted since Thursday night, as of this writing. He has a noon meeting scheduled on vaccine development for the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

“12:00PM THE PRESIDENT receives an update on Operation Warp Speed, Oval Office, Closed Press”

