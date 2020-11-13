https://www.theblaze.com/news/news-anchor-suspended-for-complaining-that-2020-took-alex-trebek-but-not-mitch-mcconnell

A veteran news anchor has been suspended after complaining on social media that 2020 “took” recently departed “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell remains among the living.

What are the details?

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that WITI-TV anchor Ted Perry was pulled off the air after he wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post: “2020 takes Alex Trebek but leaves Mitch McConnell? Just end already.”

The outlet further reported:

Perry, who has been at the Milwaukee station since 1993, came under sharp criticism from conservatives and others for his inappropriate and partisan joke about the Kentucky Republican. McConnell was just re-elected earlier this month to his seventh term in the U.S. Senate.

A number of people on social media suggested Perry should lose his job while a few others thought he should have the right to express his political views.

According to the New York Post, “Perry apologized for the post, which led to blowback both on Facebook and Twitter, including from conservatives who said the comment revealed the anchor’s ‘bias,’ while others called for him to be fired. Hours later, he took it down.”

Perry’s post was made as fans continue to mourn the beloved Trebek, who passed away days ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

It also comes as the nation awaits the final results of a contested presidential election and the prospect of Democrats controlling the House, Senate, and White House, while McConnell, 78 — who sparked health concerns due to visible bruising in recent weeks — could end up being the most powerful Republican in Washington.

President Donald Trump is fighting back against mainstream media’s widespread declaration that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won the presidency. Meanwhile, Democrats maintained their control of the House, and the fate of the Senate is up the air.

If Biden is indeed inaugurated, but at least one of the two remaining Senate runoff races in Georgia is won by a Republican, McConnell will stand as the GOP’s foremost elected leader.

