Newsmax viewership is soaring in the wake of a contentious Trump-Biden election and disputed outcome – as millions are leaving Fox News.

Another sign of that exodus: The Newsmax App has had over 2 million downloads in the month of November.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 13, analytics from Apple’s App Store portal show the app was downloaded nearly 1.4 million times. The app has been downloaded on more than 700,000 Android devices this month.

Newsmax’s free App has dominated in the Apple iPhone App Store.

As of Thursday afternoon, Newsmax was listed in the No. 2 position in the news category.

The App was listed in the No. 4 slot of most-downloaded free apps, ahead of Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Newsmax’s app is available on all smartphone stores, for both iPhone and Android devices.

The app offers easy access to Newsmax TV, with free streaming and no paywall or registration require – unlike Fox News, CNN and MSNBC which require a subscription.

The app’s recent spike in popularity has captured the attention of other media organizations including Newsweek and The New York Times.

Newsmax TV’s ratings soared during the presidential election.

On election night, more than 6 million viewers tuned in to watch Newsmax’s coverage through traditional TV or OTT devices.

According to Nielsen, post-election Newsmax ratings have surpassed both Fox Business and CNBC combined, in almost every day part.

