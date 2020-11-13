https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/pelosi-tragedy-has-befallen-usbecause-republican-denial-science

(Screen Capture)

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) criticized congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump for what she called their “denial of science and disdain for governance” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their contempt for science and their disdain for governance–science says wear a mask, governance says let’s enforce that, science, governance, that’s not what they’re about,” said Pelosi. “That’s not what they’re about.”

“Right now, we are talking about addressing the crisis, the pandemic,” Pelosi said.

“If we do so, scientifically, we will be able, we will be able to open our economy, we’ll be able to open our schools safely, but to do so in a way that recognizes the tragedy that has befallen us in our country because of the Republican denial of science and disdain for governance,” she said.

Here is a transcript of the part of Nancy Pelosi’s press briefing where she criticized congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump for “denial of science and disdain for governance:”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Words have power. When the President speaks, his words weigh a ton, and we’ve heard some things lately that are very disconcerting. But numbers have eloquence, too. “Yesterday, our nation suffered a horrifying 144,000 new infections recorded, the eighth straight day of over 100,000 cases being reported. More than 65,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID, a new record that threatens to overwhelm our hospitals, and our hospitals in rural areas particularly affected. The devastating milestone of 10 million Americans infected has been passed: 144 [thousand] yesterday, eighth day over 100 [thousand], 65,000 people hospitalized with COVID, 10 million Americans – more than 10 million Americans infected, and more than 240,000 Americans have died. “More than 20 million Americans are on unemployment. America has 1 million fewer teachers than a year ago. That’s why we keep saying honor our heroes, state and local government, where our teachers, over 90 percent of their budget comes from. Nearly 8 million people have fallen into poverty, and 17 million children in America are food insecure. “This is a red alert and all hands on deck, but it should have been a long time ago. The President and the Republicans in Congress have ignored by delay, distortion, denial. Deaths have been caused. And what are they doing now? Continuing to ignore, in spite of these numbers that should be so compelling, that are an imperative for us to act upon this. Every kind of avoidance of taking responsibility has been witnessed. Every chance that we had for testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, separation, sanitation, that science tells us to do, they have ignored. “Their contempt for science and their disdain for governance – science says wear a mask, governance says let’s enforce that, science, governance, that’s not what they’re about. That’s not what they’re about. “And what that is, is they’re engaged in an absurd circus right now, refusing to accept reality. The Republicans are shamefully pretending–proceeding, without recognizing what our responsibility is, and making it even harder to address the massive health–health and economic crisis that we’re facing.” “A delayed ascertainment of the major harm caused to the presidential transition is something of another subject. Right now, we are talking about addressing the crisis, the pandemic. If we do so, scientifically, we will be able, we will be able to open our economy, we’ll be able to open our schools safely, but to do so in a way that recognizes the tragedy that has befallen us in our country because of the Republican denial of science and disdain for governance. “So, stop the circus and get to work on what really matters to the American people, their health and their economic security.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

