https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fafff00e8e815112bc5f500
Public health experts say universal care, including free COVID-19 testing and treatment, ‘makes a big difference’….
President-elect Joe Biden and First Lady-in-Waiting Jill Biden got a little exercise in Saturday before the transition team assembled in Wilmington, Delaware….
Fans of the K-Pop musical genre took over a hashtag intended to promote Saturday’s so-called “Million MAGA March” in Washington, DC by spamming it with images of pancakes….
Iranian political experts and observers are taking a watch and wait stance, for now, after the U.S. elections. …