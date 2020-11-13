https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oregon-democrat-governor-kate-brown-orders-new-onerous-lockdown-will-enforced-police/

Clinging to delusions of serving in a fantasy Biden administration, Oregon governor Kate Brown has announced a new round of COVID lockdowns that are even more onerous than the ones she’d put in place earlier in the year. Brown vows that this time, the police will enforce her edicts.

Willamette Week reports:

The new restrictions, which go into effect Nov. 18, include restricting bars and restaurants to takeout only, limiting in-home gatherings to six people from no more than two families, capping grocery and retail stores to 75% of capacity, and limiting attendance at churches to no more than 25 people indoors or 50 outside.

Of course we can expect the new decrees to not apply to protests, where the rioters routinely destroy the city. She’ll be siccing the police on small business owners.

Brown also said today that she has directed the Oregon State Police to begin coordinating with local law enforcement agencies to police the restrictions on in-home gatherings. Brown noted that households that violate the six-person limit will be committing a misdemeanor and could be to subject to citation or arrest.

For counties that have seen a particularly large increase in COVID-19 cases, Brown said the freeze would last at least four weeks. One of those counties is Multnomah.

Her entire dictate reads:

Portland, OR—Governor Kate Brown today announced a statewide Two-Week Freeze, implementing new measures to limit gatherings and stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Oregon. The Two-Week Freeze measures will be in effect from Nov. 18 through Dec. 2, statewide. These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.

“Since I announced a Two-Week Pause one week ago, we are seeing an alarming spike in both cases and hospitalizations,” said Governor Brown. “The virus is spreading in the community and, every day, it is infecting more and more Oregonians. This situation is dangerous and our hospitals have been sounding the alarms. If we want to give Oregon a fighting chance, we must take further measures to flatten the curve and save lives. I know this is hard, and we are weary. But, we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from quickly spreading far and wide. And in Oregon, we actually can do this.

“Given the data and modeling we are seeing, my public health experts tell me that some counties will need longer to flatten the curve. So I want to be very clear that there are some COVID-19 hotspot counties that will likely need to stay in the Freeze for much longer than two weeks. Multnomah County, for example, will be in this Freeze for at least four weeks. Our actions right now, no matter where in the state you live, are critical.”

The Two-Week Freeze measures include:

• Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.

• Limiting faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.

• Limiting eating and drinking establishments to take-out and delivery only.

• Closing gyms and fitness organizations.

• Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.

• Closing zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.

• Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pickup.

• Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pickup.

• Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).

• Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

• Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities (outdoor visitation permitted for supporting quality of life).

The Two-Week Freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services (such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy), congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.

For all other permitted activities listed above, the Oregon Health Authority will be issuing sector-specific guidance within the next week. Sectors without specific prohibitions or guidance must operate under this general employer guidance.