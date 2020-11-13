https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amanpour-nazis-kristallnacht-cnn/2020/11/13/id/996944

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour touched off a firestorm after she compared President Donald Trump’s presidency to the deadly start of the Holocaust.

Her comments came Thursday on the news network when she noted the anniversary of Kristallnacht. It is also known as the Night of Broken Glass, when the Nazis vandalized and destroyed Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues, and homes, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

At least 91 Jews were murdered. However, recent studies have put the actual number into the hundreds.

Amanpour opened her show on the news network by saying: “This week 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened. It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity, and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth. After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to norms, including the truth.”

Fox News noted that DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall said that “comparing the Trump administration — or any other American political sector — to the Nazis is a kind of strident demonization that should have no place” in the public conversation.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted Friday: “A glimpse of what so many of the people who control large corporations, the media and Hollywood really think. That the over 72 million Americans who voted for Trump are supporters of the modern day equivalent of Nazi’s.”

Rubio linked to tweet including a clip of Amanpour’s remarks.

