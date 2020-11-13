https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/outrageous-facebook-spits-americas-face-removes-president-donald-trumps-page-posts-political-candidate/

This is what Facebook thinks of the more than 73,000,000 Americans who voted for President Donald Trump last week in his historic election.

Facebook switched President Trump’s title from “President” to “Political Candidate.”

