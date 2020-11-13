https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/outrageous-facebook-spits-americas-face-removes-president-donald-trumps-page-posts-political-candidate/
This is what Facebook thinks of the more than 73,000,000 Americans who voted for President Donald Trump last week in his historic election.
Facebook switched President Trump’s title from “President” to “Political Candidate.”
This is disturbing. Facebook removed the title of “President” from Donald Trump and designated him as “Political Candidate.” Trump is still president and, no matter what happens, will remain so until Inauguration Day pic.twitter.com/XRnh0dUwZP
— Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 13, 2020