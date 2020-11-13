http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ntnyGrZncr8/

During an appearance on “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax TV on Friday, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK), the 2008 vice-presidential nominee, reacted to a mention in former President Barack Obama’s forthcoming book, “A Promised Land.”

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward brown and Black folks — were finding their way to center stage,” Obama wrote.

After taking a jab at Obama for his book title, Palin pointed out that Obama seemed not to have left the 2008 campaign behind.

“Well, first — I think that’s the first time I’ve heard the title of the book,” she said. “That’s pretty offensive. Who does he think he is, Moses? God? Yeah, he sure tries to make this all sound so scary and spooky. And he’s so still 2008. It’s funny because with the price of rent today, it’s kind of pleasurable to know I’ve been living rent-free in his head for 12 years. The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand evidently that began in our campaign that he now blames me for — so many Republicans being so active and elected lately — that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government — things he just hasn’t been able to grasp. And all these years later, it is like — jeez, get over it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

