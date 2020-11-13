https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/13/pathetic-defense-chicago-mayor-lori-lockdown-lightfoot-explains-why-it-was-ok-to-join-dems-post-election-party-in-the-street/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Is Covid over?' Chuck Schumer joins packed Brooklyn celebration, media 'super-spreader' scolds begin vacation
November 7, 2020
Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refuses to answer if they'll pack the Supreme Court if Amy Coney Barrett is seated
October 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy