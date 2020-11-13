https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/pelosi-cancels-super-spreader-dinner-capitol-backlash/

No cake for Queen Pelosi tonight. It looks like the only item on her menu is a heaping serving of crow. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was forced to cancel a lavish Friday night dinner at the Capitol for newly elected Democrat Members after a fierce backlash from supporters who criticized Pelosi for holding a large dinner while Americans are being told to cancel family holiday gatherings because of concerns about spreading the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill announced the dinner was canceled after previously responding to critics by saying that a carryout option would be provided, “Members-elect are now picking up their boxed meals and departing the Capitol. There is no group dinner. Members-elect are in DC already for orientation.”

Members-elect are now picking up their boxed meals and departing the Capitol. There is no group dinner. Members-elect are in DC already for orientation. https://t.co/g5XNnA3ky0 — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 14, 2020

“Our office strictly follows the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician, including for this dinner. To be a further model for the nation, this event has been modified to allow Members-elect to pick up their meals to go in a socially-distanced manner.”

Our office strictly follows the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician, including for this dinner. To be a further model for the nation, this event has been modified to allow Members-elect to pick up their meals to go in a socially-distanced manner. https://t.co/s2pSyUOCbm — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 13, 2020

Hammill was responding to a report by NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell on the dinner that included a photo of the lavish set-up and a defensive comment by Pelosi, “House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. @SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off.”

Pelosi’s hypocrisy was accentuated by a tweet earlier Friday by the House Democrats urging Americans to stay home, “We are in this together. Protect yourself and loved ones. Continue to #StayAtHome, practice social distancing and #WearAMask.”

We are in this together. Protect yourself and loved ones. Continue to #StayAtHome, practice social distancing and #WearAMask 😷. — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 13, 2020

Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker noted Pelosi sent an email to her constituents around the time of her planned dinner urging them to “crush the virus”, “As she convenes an indoor dinner for new House members, Nancy Pelosi just sent an email to her constituents that says, “We must still work to crush the virus with the … mask wearing and social distancing that are essential to preventing tens of thousands of needless deaths.”

As she convenes an indoor dinner for new House members, Nancy Pelosi just sent an email to her constituents that says, “We must still work to crush the virus with the … mask wearing and social distancing that are essential to preventing tens of thousands of needless deaths.” pic.twitter.com/OFlnNftVbP — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) November 13, 2020

There is no word on whether the Republicans held their planned dinner Friday night. However, being that the GOP has generally been the party of letting Americans decide for themselves on the coronavirus, the backlash of hypocrisy has fallen on Pelosi and the Democrats for urging Americans to stay home and cancel family holiday gatherings while planning to hold a large, lavish indoor dinner in Washington, D.C.

One Democrat activist labeled the Pelosi dinner a “super spreader”, “You mean a dinner where each person is from a different district crippled by ragging COVID19 cases? Super-spreader events don’t look good in the White House and they don’t look good here.”

You mean a dinner where each person is from a different district crippled by ragging COVID19 cases? Super-spreader events don’t look good in the White House and they don’t look good here. https://t.co/JrkpMBkgP6 — Henri Fitzmaurice (@TALLHENRI) November 13, 2020

More responses by stunned liberals:

cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

Imagine telling families not to hold Thanksgiving (we shouldn’t) and then doing this. Come. On. https://t.co/ws9k2QDBLU — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 13, 2020

This should be canceled and frankly I’m shocked anybody thought having an indoor social meal right now was a good idea to begin with https://t.co/Km89AGBU1m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

