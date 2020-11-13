http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Gkt_fdGhcR4/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended holding a large dinner for incoming members as Democrat leaders across the country urge Americans to cancel their traditional Thanksgiving plans to combat the Chinese coronavirus.

“House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members,” NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell reported, providing a photo of several tables.

Pelosi reportedly defended the dinner, citing the “enhanced ventilation” of the room and touting the approval of the Capitol physician.

“It’s very spaced,” Pelosi added:

House Dem and GOP leaders are holding respective dinners for new members. .@SpeakerPelosi told me it’s safe. “It’s very spaced,” she said and there is enhanced ventilation and the Capitol physician signed off. pic.twitter.com/ZXjf72lnrP — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 13, 2020

The news aroused confusion and questions from critics, many of whom wondered how Democrats — who tend to be in favor of restrictions — could justify holding such an event, as some of their leaders across the country urge Americans to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

“If the Capitol Hill physician signed off on this, he is dangerously misinformed. How is this modeling good behavior in the lead up to Thanksgiving. @SpeakerPelosi change your mind on this right now,” one user wrote. “It is beyond reckless.”

“But seriously, terrible. And sets an awful example when you’re asking families not to get together for Thanksgiving. Find another creative way to welcome new folks, just as all companies are having to do with new employees,” another said. “I can’t fathom who approved this asinine idea.”

“The rest of us are going to have sad little Thanksgivings without our families, but you do you, I guess,” another added:

In addition to being a really bad idea, this is also horrible optics AND totally unnecessary. https://t.co/cq8CIMDnKk — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have taken the side of COVID and are actively trying to spread it to kill old people. Am I doing this right @chrislhayes? That’s what you said about Republicans having Thanksgiving dinner with their family so keep that same energy for your party. https://t.co/5Gf0apZsk7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 13, 2020

Dinner gatherings for me and my old AF politician friends, but not for thee https://t.co/7Y98uV7FkT — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) November 13, 2020

cancel your precious dinner, you maniacs. my god. https://t.co/6ofrXjqCns — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

You would think one advantage of having a gerontocratic leadership class would be *extra* sensitivity to Covid risk, but not so! — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2020

This is a terrible idea. @SpeakerPelosi @DNC anyone else who will listen, please stop this shit and SHOW LEADERSHIP by doing all of these events over video like the rest of us are. It’s not “safe”–it may be safe*r* but it’s still terrible optics during a pandemic. — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) November 13, 2020

This should be canceled immediately. Grossly irresponsible. https://t.co/Du3ckE75NW — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) November 13, 2020

The dinner comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) warned residents to continue to be”vigilant about COVID.”

“Wear your mask, limit your trips. Don’t try to do everything all in the same day, from shopping, to dining, to getting your hair done,” Bowser said on Thursday.

“Be mindful of small gatherings,” she added. “People who are in their home or in the home of a family member, around people that they know — they are letting their guards down.”

D.C.’s Phase Two Guidance prohibits “mass gatherings of more than 50 people.” Additionally, the guidance limits restaurants to 50 percent capacity “with tables placed so that patrons are at least 6 feet apart.”

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a ten-person limit on gatherings in private residences ahead of the holidays.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who recently announced a stay-at-home advisory, was more explicit in her plea, urging Chicagoans to “cancel transitional Thanksgiving plans”:

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

EFFECTIVE MONDAY: I’m issuing a Stay-at-Home Advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school. More info ➡️ https://t.co/zDpEmEUk6c. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/DAjuqfuRPP — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

Days earlier, a maskless Lightfoot joined Biden-Harris supporters in the streets to celebrate following the media calling the race for Joe Biden (D):

This is a great day for our city and our country. We are taking our democracy back. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/OAZQPd1r4y — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) November 8, 2020

This would not be the first time Pelosi has displayed hypocrisy in the era of the Chinese coronavirus, coming under fire in early September after receiving salon services in San Francisco as area businesses remained shuttered.

