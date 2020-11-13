http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7NwQAHyr0ZA/

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to a question on whether she accepts responsibility for Democrats losing House seats by saying she accepts the credit for Democrats holding the majority in the House of Representatives.

CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked Pelosi, [relevant exchange begins around 26:00] “Do you accept any responsibility for the loss of House seats?”

Pelosi responded, “I take credit for winning a majority and holding the House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

